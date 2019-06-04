Erdogan says Turkey won’t step back from missile deal with Russia

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said Turkey won’t step back from its planned purchase of an advanced Russian missile system that has triggered tensions with Washington.

“There is an agreement. We have determination. It is out of the question to take a step back from it,” Erdogan was quoted as saying by state news agency Anadolu.

Turkey’s deal to buy Russia’s S-400 surface-to-air missile system is one of the most contentious issues in its ties with the United States.

Erdogan has repeatedly said Turkey won’t withdraw from the deal, despite mounting pressure from Washington, including sanctions threats.

Washington says a NATO ally should not acquire such equipment from an adversary.

Turkey disapproves of attempts to provoke debate on issues like the S-400, “which are within the sovereign rights of our country,” Erdogan has said previously.

The US has also warned that Turkey risks being ejected from the F-35 fighter jet programme. Turkey is a member of the consortium involved in the production of the jet and a buyer.

Last week, Erdogan and US President Donald Trump discussed the S-400 deal by phone. The two are expected to meet in June on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan.