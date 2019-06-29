Erdogan says he does not expect US sanctions on Turkey over S-400

Osaka, 29 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Turkey does not expect to see sanctions from its NATO ally, the United States, over Ankara’s purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defence system, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a press conference in Osaka.

“It is out of the question that such a thing takes place between two strategic allies. I believe it cannot happen,” Erdogan said.

The Turkish deal to buy the S-400 has been completed and its delivery is underway, Erdogan added.

“This business is done.”