Energy transition necessary to catch up to developed countries

Skopje, 12 June 2019 (MIA) – The European Union will entirely refocus its finances on renewable energy sources in its 2020-2027 budget, according to Energy Community Secretariat director Janez Kopach, who took part in the Macedonian Energy Forum in Struga.

“The EU will no longer finance fossil fuel-based energy systems, and especially not coal-based ones. Instead, it will start providing funds for renewable energy sources,” Kopach said.

“Photovoltaic power systems are becoming the cheapest way to produce electricity. Coal is much too costly, both due to the technology it needs to produce energy and due to many countries’ carbon taxes on thermal power stations that emit greenhouse gases. Just last year prices per MWh reached 25 euros, resulting in uncompetitive production.”

Also, “decarbonization is necessary to save the planet,” Kopach added.

According to him, opening up markets and their liberalization started the energy transition trend, which is now continuing with decarbonization.

“Countries that haven’t done the first transition are already behind for the second one. North Macedonia was one of the most progressive countries in the region when it comes to opening its market. You’ve already implemented this transition 10 or 15 years ago and can now join in the second one.

“Montenegro is next, and Albania is really lucky that it doesn’t have the capacity for a coal-based energy system,” Kopach said.

According to him, the rest of the West Balkan countries will suffer significant consequences for failing to finalize the first transition, which will have geostrategic implications.

“We’re discussing integration and EU accession, but while some countries are closing in on the integration process, others are moving farther away as a result of their coal-based energy systems.

“Countries making an effort to speed up the decarbonization process and swap coal-based systems with new technologies will be the ones considered to be developed countries in the long run.

“In contrast, countries that still rely on coal-based systems will become underdeveloped,” Kopach said.

Goverment spotted the emerging trend on time

Officials spotted this emerging trend a while back and announced a change in financing renewable energy sources. The previously available feed-in tariffs will be replaced with premiums for the construction of photovoltaic power plants.

The government set a maximum premium of 15 euros per MWh, and the premiums are to be granted in a tender procedure. The selection criteria will be the lowest amount offered on a fixed premium.

The first stage of the project calls for the construction of photovoltaic power plants with a combined installed capacity of 62 MW, 35 of which will be produced on public property and 27 on private property.

In the next few years, the power production of all renewable energy sources is expected to reach a combined installed capacity of 350 MW.

At present, about 70% of the energy in the country is generated from coal-based systems, notably MEC Bitola and the combined heat and power plant in Skopje.

These two, along with the hydroelectric power plants owned by ELEM, are the largest producers of energy in the country.

Premiums could increase the installed capacity of renewable energy sources without significantly changing electricity prices

Kocho Angjushev, Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Economic Affairs, considers developed countries to be leaders in energy transition, which entails substituting the old systems with new, cleaner ones. According to him, we should strive to reach their ambitious goals.

“We can’t base our future strategy on coal because our coal resources are limited. Additionally, we don’t have any oil or gas, so we have to turn to renewable energy sources.

“We are working towards reaching our goal of 200MW produced by photovoltaic power plants. The first step in the process is to set up a tender procedure for the construction of photovoltaic power plants with a combined installed capacity of 62 MW, 35 of which will be produced on public property and 27 on private property.

“We want to achieve our goal of 200MW within a year,” Angjushev said.

He added that using renewable energy sources costs more than that of conventional energy sources, so the question of who is going to pay for it was being discussed.

“The biggest issue of the energy transition is finding a model which will have the potential to increase the installed capacity of renewable energy sources but will not change the final amount consumers pay for electricity.

“Every country needs to decide how it will handle the energy transition, as a model used by one country won’t apply to another.

“I think we have come up with the perfect model which will increase the installed capacity of renewable energy sources without significantly changing electricity prices. This model is based on premiums,” Angjushev said at the forum.

“The state has done everything in its power to make the process easier for a potential investor, who shouldn’t have to waste their energy on administrative procedures.

“We are willing to offer the use of state property free of charge for a certain period. Additionally, we’ve made a deal with EVN, the distribution system operator, to disclose exactly how much a connection to the grid will cost.

“This way investors will know in advance how much they would have to spend which will encourage them to offer a lower premium,” Angjushev said.

He added that if the premium reaches EUR 10 per MW, the installation of photovoltaics that will annually produce 200 MW over 2000 hours will cost the budget EUR 4,000,000, which is considerably less than the EUR 19,000,000 currently being spent annually on feed-in tariffs given out for the combined installed capacity of 100 MW produced by RES.

North Macedonia will fail to reach its 2020 target

North Macedonia will probably fail to reach the 23% RES target by 2020. But, EU’s Council of Ministers will set the goals for 2030 in December, and the 2020 goal will be made a binding target for 2030. Instead of dwelling on past failures, it’s essential to focus on remedying the situation by 2030, Kopach said during the forum.

He thinks the implementation of premium tariffs will decrease the amount of awarded subsidies, the money for which can be repurposed for the opening of new markets.

“Additionally, the prices of solar panels are going down, and in the next five, this kind of investment won’t require any subsidies. It will become a sound investment not only for large companies but for smaller businesses and individuals as well,” Kopach said.

Valentin Jankovski

Tr. by Monika Mihajlovska