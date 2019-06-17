Egypt’s former president Morsi drops dead in court, state TV reports

Cairo, 17 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Egypt’s deposed Islamist president Mohammed Morsi collapsed in court on Monday and died, state television reported.

His body was taken to a hospital.

Morsi became Egypt’s first democratically elected president in 2012, one year after an uprising forced long-time leader Hosny Mubarak out of power.

In mid-2013, Morsi, a member of the Muslim Brotherhood group, was ousted by the military following mass protests against his rule.

He had faced several trials since then.

Monday’s session was part of a trial in which he was facing treason charges for allegedly leaking secret state documents to Qatar while he was in office.

The Ministry of Interior declared a state of maximum alert in the country after the announcement.