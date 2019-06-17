WorldWorld.Portal

Egypt’s former president Morsi drops dead in court, state TV reports

Egypt's deposed Islamist president Mohammed Morsi collapsed in court on Monday and died, state television reported.

17 June 2019

Cairo, 17 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Egypt’s deposed Islamist president Mohammed Morsi collapsed in court on Monday and died, state television reported.

His body was taken to a hospital.

Morsi became Egypt’s first democratically elected president in 2012, one year after an uprising forced long-time leader Hosny Mubarak out of power.

In mid-2013, Morsi, a member of the Muslim Brotherhood group, was ousted by the military following mass protests against his rule.

He had faced several trials since then.

Monday’s session was part of a trial in which he was facing treason charges for allegedly leaking secret state documents to Qatar while he was in office.

The Ministry of Interior declared a state of maximum alert in the country after the announcement.

