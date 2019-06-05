ArtsArts.PortalKultura.Slajder

Edward Lachman wins Manaki Brothers’ lifetime achievement award

American cinematographer and director Edward Lachman is this year's recipient of the Golden Camera 300 Lifetime Achievement Award of the Manaki Brothers Film Festival, it was announced on Wednesday.

Bisera Altiparmakova 5 June 2019 20:48
