0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

EC: North Macedonia most likely to get date for negotiations in July

A decision regarding a date for start of EU accession negotiations most likely will be made in July, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Tuesday.

Bisera Altiparmakova 4 June 2019 21:26
Back to top button
Close