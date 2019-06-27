EBRD: How Skopje and Tirana are going green

Skopje, 27 June 2019 (MIA) – Improving the way cities work is increasingly seen as the best way to achieve the 2015 Paris Agreement climate change ambition: to keep temperature rises fueled by greenhouse gas emissions below 2C and where possible below 1.5C, says the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia, and Tirana, the capital of Albania, are two cities which are actively looking for new ways to go greener, whether by improving air and water quality, making district heating cleaner, making municipal and private buildings more efficient planting forests, or encouraging a shift away from private car use.

They are among more than two dozen cities which have sought the help of EBRD Green Cities, our €1 billion urban sustainability programme.

Our new immersive digital story focuses not just on EBRD Green Cities, the programme, but also on two innovative municipal leaders making a dream reality for the people they represent.

Our work to make cities more liveable is supported by various donors, including Austria, the Czech Republic, Japan, South Korea and Sweden.