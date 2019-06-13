0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsWorld Correspondents

Dutch parliament says no to talks with Albania, but yes to North Macedonia

The Dutch parliament on Wednesday evening voted against opening EU talks with Albania, but a similar resolution to block North Macedonia was dismissed.

Magdalena Reed 13 June 2019 16:10
