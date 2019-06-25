0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesSociety

Duraki resigns as environment minister, to take helm at new ministry

The Ministry of Environment and Physical Planning said Tuesday that Sadula Duraki has resigned from the ministerial post because of his nomination to take the helm of the new Ministry of Political System and Community Relations.

Ivan Kolekjevski 25 June 2019 17:03

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close