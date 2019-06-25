Duraki resigns as environment minister, to take helm at new ministry

Related Articles
Heath Ministry, FITD, Israeli embassy sign cooperation memo
27 December 2018 13:03
Government, new MP group discuss amendments, outcome on Friday
1 November 2018 20:51
Biden to Zaev: North Macedonia’s success is Europe’s success
5 March 2019 10:40
Serbia opens two Corridor 10 motorway sections leading to Macedonia
24 November 2018 12:12
Hospital: Former minister Janakievski sustained no injuries in incident at detention facility
21 February 2019 19:45
Eco-activists demand emergency government session on air pollution
2 February 2019 16:07
Провери го и оваClose
-
City of Skopje hosts workshop on air pollution in Skopje20 November 2018 15:46
-
Business community presents Gov’t with 78 priorities23 May 2019 15:25
-
Meeting25 February 2019 15:22