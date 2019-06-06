0_Macedonia.PortalBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomyVideoVideo statement

Dual education to be introduced as systematic concept: forum

Dual education should bridge the huge gap between the labor force and the real needs of the economy. The concept is already being implemented through pilot projects in five municipalities in the country, including Skopje, Kavadarci, Prilep, Veles and Ohrid.

Bisera Altiparmakova 6 June 2019 16:26
