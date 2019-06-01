Dozens injured in fire in migrant reception centre in Bosnia

Zagreb, 1 June 2019 (Hina/MIA) – About 30 people have been injured in a fire which broke out on Saturday morning in the reception centre for illegal migrants in Velika Kladusa, northwestern Bosnia and Herzegovina, Una-Sana Canton police spokesman Ale Siljdedic said.

The fire broke out in a former factory which was repurposed last year for the temporary accommodation of migrants.

“It’s too early to say what caused the fire,” Siljdedic said, adding that at least 29 people who were in the centre were taken to hospitals in Velika Kladusa and Bihac.

Witnesses said they saw migrants jumping out of windows in a panic. Local media released video footage of the former factory encircled by thick smoke.

More than 6,000 illegal migrants have entered BiH this year and most of those who arrive in the country in an attempt to reach Croatia seek temporary accommodation in Velika Kladusa and Bihac. Local authorities have been warning for months that they can no longer handle the migrant flow and seek greater assistance from the state authorities and the international community.