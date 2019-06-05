Dortmund’s Reus voted German players’ player of the season

Berlin, 5 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus has been voted as German players’ player of the season, the German football trade union VDV said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Dortmund captain, whose side narrowly missed out on the Bundesliga title to Bayern Munich, picked up 31.4 per cent of the votes. The 30-year-old German international, who netted 17 Bundesliga goals last term, previously won the prize in 2012 and 2014.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Serbia forward Luka Jovic was second on 20.9 per cent with Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz third (12.4 per cent).

Frankfurt coach Adi Huetter, who reached the Europa League semi-finals in his first term in charge, was voted coach of the season with 41.8 per cent of votes and Werder Bremen’s Florian Kohfeldt was second on 15 per cent.

Newcomer of the season was Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho (51 per cent).