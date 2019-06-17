0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

DM Shekjerinska: We’ll start EU talks this year

'm convinced we'll start EU talks this year, Defence Minister Radmila Shekjerinska told Telma TV on Monday evening in response to a question about getting a date for start of accession negotiations. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 17 June 2019 21:57
