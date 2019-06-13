0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

DM Shekjerinska: Time to start well-deserved EU talks

It's time the European Council followed the clear recommendation of the European Commission and set a date for start of EU accession negotiations with North Macedonia, Defence Minister Radmila Shekjerinska said Wednesday at a European Security Seminar, hosted by George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 13 June 2019 11:51
