DM Shekjerinska: PMs often decide to also hold other ministerial portfolios

Commenting on PM Zaev's announcement that he would take over the finance minister's portfolio for a certain period of time while also serving as prime minister, Defence Minister Radmila Shekjerinska said it was often the case prime ministers decided to also hold other ministerial portfolios when they wanted to put special emphasis on certain issues. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 25 June 2019 14:53

