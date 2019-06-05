0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

DM Shekjerinska: North Macedonia met requirements, EU’s turn to keep its word

North Macedonia has met most of the requirements in the French Strategy for the Western Balkans, Defence Minister Radmila Shekjerinska said Wednesday at a conference on the EU and the Western Balkans, organized by the Jean Jaurès Foundation in Paris. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 5 June 2019 16:19
Back to top button
Close