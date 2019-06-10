Djokovic stays top ahead of Nadal in ATP rankings

French Open winner Rafael Nadal remains second in the men’s tennis rankings released Monday by the ATP, behind Novak Djokovic.

The leading eight positions are unchanged, with Paris losing finalist Dominic Thiem fourth behind Roger Federer.

Djokovic and Federer were losing semi-finalists in Paris.

Russia’s Karen Khachanov and Italy’s Fabio Fognini enter the top 10 at ninth and 10th respectively. John Isner and Juan Martin del Potro drop out of the leading 10.

ATP top 10 as of June 10 (previous ranking in parenthesis):

1. (1) Novak Djokovic, Serbia, 12,715 points

2. (2) Rafael Nadal, Spain, 7,945

3. (3) Roger Federer, Switzerland, 6,670

4. (4) Dominic Thiem, Austria, 4,685

5. (5) Alexander Zverev, Germany, 4,360

6. (6) Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 4,215

7. (7) Kei Nishikori, Japan, 4,040

8. (8) Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 3,565

9. (11) Karen Khachanov, Russia, 2,980

10. (12) Fabio Fognini, Italy, 2,785