Disruptions as World War II bomb is defused in Berlin 

A 100-kilogram World War II-era bomb discovered near Alexanderplatz square in eastern Berlin has been successfully defused, police said early Saturday.

The war-era ordnance was discovered during building works in a lot adjoining a shopping centre off Alexanderplatz on Friday, according to police.

The bomb was found on the corner of Voltairestrasse and Dircksenstrasse.

Police closed off an area within a 300-metre radius of the site near the Alexa shopping centre and the Alexanderplatz rail hub.

Around 3,000 people live in the area, which also includes shops and an elderly people’s home.

Only a part of them needed to be evacuated. People were allowed to return to their homes early Saturday.

The operation also led to road closures. Roads were opened again step by step once a team of experts gave the all-clear.

The operation was quite involved due to the large number of people living in blocks of flats in the area.

The de-fusing operation had to wait till “all doorbells have been rung,” police spokesman Michael Gassen said earlier.

Construction crews still regularly find unexploded World War II ordnance in German cities which were heavily bombed at the end of the war.

Berlin’s S-Bahn commuter train network said that several of its lines were interrupted Friday evening due to the operation. Regional and long-distance rail traffic from Alexanderplatz station was also affected.