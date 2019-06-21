0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

Dimitrov meets Busek, members of former SEE Stability Pact

Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov hosted Friday in Skopje a delegation of the former Stability Pact for South Eastern Europe led by former Vice-Chancellor of Austria and Special Coordinator of the Pact Erhard Busek. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 21 June 2019 20:23
