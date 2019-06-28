0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

Dimitrov: Focused on October, absolutely prepared for EU accession process

We are focused on October. We have demonstrated European conduct in the region, building bridges in the neighborhood. A remarkable democratic turnaround has taken place at home over the past two years. I believe we are absolutely prepared for the start of the accession process. We are not prepared for membership, but want to use the process as a tool in order to become a true European democracy, said Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov at the sidelines of a meeting of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) in Sofia on Friday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 28 June 2019 21:00

