0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesSociety

Dimitrov, Bekteshi to take part in ministerial Western Balkans conference in Stockholm

Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov and Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi will participate Monday in a ministerial Western Balkans conference in Stockholm. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 24 June 2019 9:41
Back to top button
Close