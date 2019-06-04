0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Deputy PM Osmani: North Macedonia has made significant steps towards strategic goal

North Macedonia has made significant steps towards its strategic goal, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani told a regional conference on "EU Enlargement at a Crossroad", organized by the Podgorica Club on Tuesday in Skopje.  

Nevenka Nikolikj 4 June 2019 14:52
