Deputy Minister of Education Atanasov resigns

Deputy Minister of Education and Science Petar Atanasov announced Monday his resignation from the post, saying his position is unattainable and ineffective, while changes in the sector have not materialized.

Ivan Kolekjevski 24 June 2019 16:23

