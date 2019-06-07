0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

Deputy Environment Minister Makraduli meets Greek Alternate Environment Minister Famellos

Deputy Minister of Environment and Physical Planning Jani Makraduli, who is participating in a ministerial conference in Thessaloniki, met on Thursday with the Greek Alternate Minister of Environment and Energy Sokratis Famellos.

Silvana Kochovska 7 June 2019 12:31
