Deputy Environment Minister Makraduli meets Greek Alternate Environment Minister Famellos

Related Articles
Ministerial meeting on cross-border cooperation postponed
4 June 2019 15:20
PM Zaev: Washington could ratify NATO’s protocol by October at the latest
29 March 2019 16:53
Train hits car in Madzari, one dead
19 December 2018 8:54
Public prosecutor’s office launches investigation in construction of Skopje bridge
26 October 2018 14:02
Over 300 child street beggars in Macedonia: ombudsman
7 November 2018 17:21
PM Zaev: Alliance for Albanians will support constitutional amendments
8 January 2019 18:48
Провери го и оваClose
-
Government decides to open embassy in Athens, consulate general in Thessaloniki5 February 2019 19:10
-
Eurovision tickets to go on sale on Thursday night28 February 2019 14:39
-
Lakers finalize deal to make Frank Vogel their coach14 May 2019 9:27