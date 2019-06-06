Denmark swings left as opposition wins elections

Copenhagen, 6 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Denmark voted Wednesday for a change of government, swinging to the left and increasing the opposition Social Democrats’ hopes of forming a new government.

“Dear voters, you have voted for Denmark to have a new majority and a new political course, and that Denmark should have a new government,” Social Democratic leader Mette Frederiksen told party members.

With all the votes counted, the left-leaning opposition bloc led by Frederiksen’s Social Democrats was on 91 seats compared to 75 for the governing bloc led by Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

The result was sufficient for a majority in the 179-seat parliament.

Frederiksen told her supporters that she wants to form a one-party minority government but “aimed to cooperate with everyone who shows a constructive spirit.”

Her party scored about 26 per cent of the vote, projected to be 48 seats, an addition of one seat.

The Social Democrats need support from other parties in the left-leaning bloc, including the Social Liberals, which was set to double its vote as was the Socialist People’s Party, while the leftist Unity List also saw gains.

“This evening we have won a historic victory, it’s a shared victory,” Frederiksen said, congratulating the other left-leaning parties on their results.

The 41-year-old Frederiksen will face a challenge to secure agreement with them on immigration. Under her leadership, the Social Democrats have adopted a more restrictive stance on immigration, more akin to that of Rasmussen’s Liberals and the Danish People’s Party, which has provided parliamentary support for Rasmussen.

In her remarks to party supporters, Frederiksen also paid tribute to Rasmussen for his contributions and the past election campaign, and encouraged her supporters to give him a round of applause.

Rasmussen conceded late Wednesday, and told members of his Liberal Party that he had telephoned Frederiksen.

“Dear friends, we [the Liberal Party] have had a great election result, but the power will shift,” he said.

Rasmussen said he will visit Queen Margrethe on Thursday and hand in his government’s resignation and continue in a caretaker role, adding he was prepared to form a new centrist government.

The queen will then meet with representatives of the other parties to sound out who could be put in charge of forming a new government.

The five projected seats for the Alternative, a green party tipped to win 3 per cent, were not included in the left-leaning bloc’s tally.

If Frederiksen succeeds, she will be Denmark’s second female prime minister. Helle Thorning-Schmidt served as prime minister from 2011 to 2015.

Rasmussen’s centre-right Liberal Party finished second-largest party with 23 per cent of the vote, up almost 4 points compared to 2015, adding nine seats to finish on 43.

His centre-right minority government has comprised his Liberals, the Conservative Party and the Liberal Alliance.

Liberal Alliance leader Anders Samuelsen, who served as foreign minister under Rasmussen, lost his seat.

The anti-immigration Danish People’s Party meanwhile sustained big losses.

“I will not abandon the ship in stormy weather, I will take responsibility for bringing the party back,” party leader Kristian Thulesen Dahl told supporters.

The party was set to win around 9 per cent, a big decrease compared to 2015’s 21 per cent.

The Danish People’s Party has been seen as out of step in a campaign where climate has been an important topic.

Two far-right parties – the New Right and Hard Line – also posed a challenge, claiming the Danish People’s Party was too lenient on immigration.

The New Right was set to enter parliament with 4 seats after narrowly clearing the 2-per-cent threshold.

Thirteen parties contested the general election. The Christian Democrats narrowly failed to make a comeback.

About 4.2 million people were eligible to vote. Turnout was estimated at 84.5 per cent compared to almost 86 per cent in 2015.

Voters in semi-autonomous Greenland and the Faroe Islands decide four of parliament’s 179 seats.