Del Potro wins at Queen’s but withdraws later with knee injury 

Juan Martin del Potro claimed his first win at the Queen’s Club Championships for the first time since 2013 but has been forced to withdraw from the tournament on Wednesday with a right knee injury.

Del Potro beat 20-year-old Canadian Denis Shapovalov 7-5, 6-4 to progress to the second round but he pulled up in pain after a tough point in the second set.

The Argentine slipped and bent his knee as he went to the net for a winner and clutched his leg following the volley that stretched his lead to 5-3.

The 30-year-old, who is ranked 12th in the world, was sidelined with a knee injury after fracturing his patella last October.

“I just want to keep playing tennis. This life means everything and I want to be here longer,” del Potro said.

“I can play on different surfaces but I’m still needing treatments to get better.”

Del Potro was scheduled to face Feliciano Lopez next after the Spaniard bested Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics in three sets with a 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-4 victory.

Lopez will now move into the quarter-finals by a walkover decision.

Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas has made his debut appearance at the tournament but will have to complete his match with Britain’s Kyle Edmund on Thursday because of more rain delays in the English capital.

After a three-hour rain delay on Wednesday, Tsitsipas secured the first set by breaking Edmund’s serve twice in 30 minutes for a 6-3 lead, but rain stopped the match at 3-3, 30-30 in the second set.

Both players were originally due to play on Tuesday but rain had forced the tournament to abandon all matches in a washout for only the third time in 18 years.

Also on Thursday, Australia’s Nick Kyrgios will play Spanish lucky loser Roberto Carballes Baena after France’s Adrian Mannarino was forced to withdraw with a finger injury. Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov will face Canadian teen Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Swiss star Stan Wawrinka’s match with Britain’s Dan Evans was also halted by the weather with Wawrinka leading 5-3 after 34 minutes. Play later resumed with Wawrinka needing only 38 more minutes to complete the match.

The three-time grand slam champion swiftly served out the first set and secured an early break to beat Evans 6-3, 6-4 for a meeting in round two with France’s Nicolas Mahut.

Mahut’s compatriot Lucas Pouille booked his next match with Russian Daniil Medvedev following a 7-6 (7-2), 6-1 victory over British wildcard Jay Clarke.

Another Frenchman in Jeremy Chardy secured his second round place before the covers came onto the courts earlier in the day, with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin.

Aljaz Bedene, who switched allegiances from Britain to Slovenia, progressed after a three-set battle with Australian Alex de Minaur as he prevailed with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 result.

Bedene goes forward to face Canada’s Milos Raonic, who defeated Italian Marco Cecchinato 6-3, 6-2.