Defending Copa America champions Chile thrash guests Japan 4-0 

Reigning Copa America champions Chile made a strong start to their title defence on Monday, beating guest team Japan 4-0 in Sao Paulo.

Erick Pulgar scored the Chilean side’s first goal in the 41st minute and Eduardo Vargas struck in the 56th. Alexis Sanchez made it 3-0 in the 82nd minute before Vargas scored his second just one minute later.

The win puts Chile second in Group C on three points, behind Uruguay and above Ecuador and Japan, who are both on zero. Japan will meet Uruguay in Porto Alegre on Thursday and Ecuador in Salvador on Monday.

Chile will play Ecuador in Salvador on Friday and Uruguay in Rio de Janeiro on Monday.