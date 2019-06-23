Dani Alves to leave Paris Saint-Germain after two years

Paris, 23 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Brazil right back Dani Alves said Sunday he is leaving French champions Paris Saint-Germain after two years, without going into details about his future.

Alves, 36, won two French leagues and one French cup during his term at PSG which ends on June 30.

“Today I close another cycle in my life,” the former Sevilla, Barcelona and Juventus player said on Instagram, thanking “the PSG family.”

Alves is currently playing for Brazil at the Copa America and is captain of the Selecao.