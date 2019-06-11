0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

Czech PM Babiš gets official welcome in Skopje

An official ceremony with the highest state honours was held at the Government building to welcome Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, who's paying an official visit to North Macedonia on Tuesday. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 11 June 2019 11:10
