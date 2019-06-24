0_Web_Top storiesCrimeCrime.PortalPolitics

Court accepts request of former MoI for delay of prison sentence

The Skopje-based Criminal Court has accepted the request of former minister of interior Gordana Jankuloska for a delay of the four-year prison sentence in the Special Prosecutor's Office (SPO) case dubbed Tank.

Ivan Kolekjevski 24 June 2019 16:32
Back to top button
Close