Consumer and retail price indexes increased in May: statistics

According to the State Statistical Office data, the Consumer Price Index in May 2019, in comparison with the previous month, was increased by 0.5%, while the Retail Price Index was 0.4%.

Silvana Kochovska 7 June 2019 12:51
