0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsWorld Correspondents

Conclusions on North Macedonia tweaked, EU foreign ministers to make final decision

Ambassadors of EU member-states are continually discussing the conclusions on the start of accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania, with the final decision to be made at Tuesday's meeting of EU foreign ministers, MIA reports from Brussels.

Tanja Milevska, Brussels 14 June 2019 16:37

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close