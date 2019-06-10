Chosen successor of Kazakhstan’s long-time leader elected president

Moscow, 10 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was, as expected, declared the winner of Kazakhstan’s presidential elections by the authoritarian state’s election commission on Monday, with 70.76 per cent of votes.

Sunday’s elections were overshadowed by protests against what has been perceived as dynastic rule in the country, which has tolerated little dissent since gaining independence from the Soviet Union.

About 500 people were detained in the rare protests in Kazakhstan’s largest city and capital, the largest demonstration in years.

Tokayev was the chosen successor of former long-time leader Nursultan Nazarbayev, with the opposition seen as barely having a chance.

Currently serving as interim president, with close ties to neighbouring Russia and China, Tokayev was all but certain to win the vote, analysts said.