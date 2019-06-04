China lashes out at US, EU over Tiananmen Square criticism

China’s Foreign Ministry has sharply criticized calls by the United States and European Union for greater transparency on the number of people killed in the bloody crackdown on Tienanmen Square protesters 30 years ago.

Spokesman Geng Shuang accused both the US and the EU of interfering in China’s internal affairs and holding prejudiced views against the country.

Geng singled out US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who earlier called China a one-party state that abuses human rights.

The spokesman accused Pompeo of orchestrating a “vicious attack on China’s political system, smashing China’s human rights and religion” and “trampling on the basic norms of international relations.”

Geng’s comments were a rare official acknowledgement of the pro-democracy protests, which he referred to obliquely as “political turmoil that occurred in the late 1980s,” as any information about the protests is heavily censored in China.