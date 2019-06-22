Chile beat Ecuador 2-1 to make Cop America quarter finals

Salvador, 22 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Reigning Copa America champions Chile continued their title defence on Friday, securing their spot in the quarter finals by beating Ecuador 2-1 in the Brazilian city of Salvador.

Chile’s Jose Fuenzalida scored in the 8th minute, before Enner Valencia equalized with a penalty for Ecuador in the 26th. Alexis Sanchez scored in the 51st minute, securing the win for Chile.

The Chileans, coached by Reinaldo Rueda, now lead Group C with six points. After their two losses, Ecuador has zero points.

Chile will meet Uruguay in Rio de Janeiro on Monday in the final round of the group stage. At the same time, Ecuador will play cup guests Japan in Belo Horizonte.