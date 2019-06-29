Chile, Argentina head to Copa America semi-finals

Rio de Janeiro, 29 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Reigning champions Chile survived a penalty shootout against Colombia on Friday to reach the Copa America semi-finals, while Argentina will face hosts Brazil in the last four after they defeated Venezuela 2-0.

After 90 scoreless minutes, Chile kept their dreams of a Copa three-peat alive after William Tessillo missed Colombia’s fifth kick from the spot and Chile’s Alexis Sanchez converted his own in a thrilling finale in Sao Paulo.

Earlier on Friday, Argentina got an early lead in Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana stadium thanks to a smart deflection by Lautaro Martinez off a shot by Sergio Aguero.

Lionel Messi’s side sealed the deal in the 74th minute, when Giovani Lo Celso took advantage of a mistake by Venezuelan goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez, leading his side to a fifth Copa America semi-final in six years.

Argentina laboured in the group phase with a loss to Colombia and a draw with Paraguay, before they rescued their chances with a win over Asian guests Qatar.

They hadn’t beaten Venezuela in their previous three meetings, with two draws and a defeat.

The two-time world champions will need to beat Brazil on Tuesday if they are to end their title drought, which has lasted since their 14th Copa crown in 1993.

Chile will face the winner of Saturday’s remaining quarter-final match between Uruguay and Peru in Salvador.