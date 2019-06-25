0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choiceBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Cheaper roaming in Western Balkans as of July

 As of July, roaming charges among Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro, Albania, Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina will reduce by 27% followed by their annulment in 2021, according to the recently signed Regional Roaming Treaty.

Ivan Kolekjevski 25 June 2019 17:25
