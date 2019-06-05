0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

Chapter 23 debate: Court reform needs to be completed

Court reform should be completed in line with EU recommendations, the Working Group 3 (Judiciary and Fundamental Rights: Chapter 23) of the National Convention on the EU in North Macedonia concluded at its Wednesday session.

Magdalena Reed 5 June 2019 16:47
Back to top button
Close