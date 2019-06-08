0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Change of election model requires political consensus, says Nikolovski

The question of a proportional election model of open candidates lists that President Stevo Pendarovski supports, has been part of our election program, Agriculture Minister Ljupcho Nikolovski, recently named SDSM Secretary General, said Saturday.

Nevenka Nikolikj 8 June 2019 15:13
