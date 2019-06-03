ArtsArts.PortalKultura.Slajder

Catrin Finch, Seckou Keita to open OFFest 2019

Welsh harpist Catrin Finch, known as the “Queen of Harpa”, and the “world’s busiest kora player” Seckou Keita from Senegal will open Monday evening the 18th edition of OFFest at the National Opera and Ballet, which will last through June 18.

Nevenka Nikolikj 3 June 2019 12:00

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close