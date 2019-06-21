0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderSociety

Carovska: We’re looking to enhance social policy in line with EU standards

North Macedonia has made a huge step forward introducing for the first time social reform as a universal right of all low-budget households. Such reform could reduce absolute poverty and child poverty to almost zero, with relative poverty around two to three percent, Minister of Labour and Social Policy Mila Carovska told Friday a National Conference "Social Dimension Initiative" (SDI) for Western Balkans: "Leaving no one behind in the process of EU integration." 

Nevenka Nikolikj 21 June 2019 16:18
