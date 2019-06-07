Bus crashes into road sign in Dubai, killing 17 

A bus crashed into a road sign in Dubai, killing 17 people, police said on Friday.

The bus, owned by an Omani company, hit the sign Thursday evening on the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, a highway in Dubai, the police added in a series of tweets.

The bus’s Omani driver sustained moderate injuries.

The police said an investigation was under way into the causes of the crash.

The bus, operating on a Dubai-Muscat route, was carrying 31 people of different nationalities at the time of the accident, police officials said.

The passengers included Asian and European citizens, the Emirati English-language newspaper The National reported online.

The driver said during questioning he had not seen the sign because he had installed a small curtain on his windshield to protect his eyes from the sun, according to the report.

While not disclosing the exact cause of the crash, chief of the Dubai police Abdullah Kalifa called on drivers to be attentive while at the wheel.

“Sometimes a small mistake or negligence during the driving of the vehicle results in grave consequences,” he said in a tweet.

Dubai, a bustling tourist destination, is one of the seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates.