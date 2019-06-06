Bundestag ratifies NATO protocol as MPs discuss EU talks date

Related Articles
Dimitrov attends debate on Prespa Agreement, EU integration in Graz
25 March 2019 9:55
Ruling authorities, opposition fail to reach agreement on PPO law yet again
28 March 2019 21:06
Moscow sees new Russian stronghold in Skopje: analyst
7 October 2018 11:37
Thompson: US supports Prespa Agreement, Macedonia’s accession to NATO
16 January 2019 19:28
Chapter 23 debate: Court reform needs to be completed
5 June 2019 16:47
Manchevski urges experts to help in upcoming EU negotiations
12 April 2019 11:48