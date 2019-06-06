0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Bundestag ratifies NATO protocol as MPs discuss EU talks date

The Bundestag has ratified the NATO Accession Protocol of North Macedonia. However, the German MPs during the debate on the country's NATO accession slipped the issue involving a date for start of negotiations with the EU.

Bisera Altiparmakova 6 June 2019 18:31
