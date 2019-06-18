Britain’s Conservatives to hold second vote on successor to May

Lawmakers from Britain’s ruling Conservatives will hold a second round of voting on six candidates to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May as party leader on Tuesday, with pro-Brexit Boris Johnson expected to consolidate his position as the strong favourite.

Johnson won the support of 114 of the 313 Conservative lawmakers, far ahead of second-placed Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on 43 votes, in last week’s first round of voting.

Three candidates were eliminated in the first vote, and one later withdrew.

Backed by leading Conservative eurosceptics, Johnson has promised a tougher line in negotiations with Brussels and insisted that the possibility of Britain leaving the EU without a deal must remain open.

Johnson and the other five remaining candidates must secure the backing of at least 33 lawmakers in Tuesday’s second vote.

If all six candidates meet the threshhold, the lowest-scoring one will be eliminated.

More votes will follow this week until just two candidates remain. The party’s 160,000 members will then vote by post to decide the winner, with the result expected in the week beginning July 22.

May officially stepped down on June 7 after failing to win parliamentary approval for the deal she negotiated for Britain to leave the European Union.