Britain’s Conservatives start leadership race as May steps down

London, 7 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – British Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed her resignation as leader of the ruling Conservative Party on Friday, paving the way for the party to choose her successor.

The 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers said it had received May’s letter of resignation and will start the procedure to elect a new leader.

May, 62, will remain acting leader until the party elects her successor, in a process expected to be completed in late July, the committee said in a brief press release.

May did not make any speech on Friday or confirm that she had sent her resignation letter, which was not published.

She announced her plan to resign last month, accepting that she had failed to broker a deal for Britain to leave the European Union.

“It is and will always remain a matter of deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit,” an emotional May said outside Downing Street on May 24.

It had been the “honour” of her life to serve as prime minister for nearly three years, she said.

May will continue to serve as prime minister until a new Conservative leader is elected by the party’s lawmakers and members – a process that is expected to take up to two months.

Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson is the favourite to succeed her.

Conservative eurosceptics, who were unhappy with May’s Brexit deal, had called for May to resign.

The premier agreed in March that she would step down once parliament had voted for a fourth time on the deal. Lawmakers had rejected it three times. The fourth vote was not held amid growing opposition.

In April, the EU granted Britain a six-month extension to leave the bloc, in the hope lawmakers could break their impasse. The new deadline for Britain to depart the European Union is October 31.