Brief tsunami warning for New Zealand after 7.0 earthquake in Pacific 

Wellington, 16 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – A tsunami warning was issued for New Zealand on Sunday after a 7.0 earthquake in the Pacific, but was lifted minutes later, officials confirmed.
“There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the magnitude 7.0 Kermadec Islands region earthquake at 10.55 am (2255 GMT Saturday),” the Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management said in a statement.
“Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to New Zealand.”
The Kermadec Islands are some 1,000 kilometres north-east of New Zealand‘s North Island.
A ministry spokesman told the New Zealand Herald there may be some strong currents, but there was nothing to indicate a threat to life and safety in New Zealand.
Tidal gauges at Raoul Island – located between the epicentre and New Zealand – had shown good news, the spokesman added.