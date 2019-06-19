Brazil fails to beat Venezuela after three goals disallowed 

Brazil drew 0-0 with Venezuela in its second Copa America clash on Tuesday after seeing three of its goals disallowed.

The Vinotintos earned themselves one point after spending most of the match under Brazilian siege in Salvador, Bahia.

Roberto Firmino first found the back of Venezuela‘s net for the hosts in the 37th minute, but the goal was disallowed by the referee.

The video assistant referee (VAR) then ruled out two goals in the second half, the first by Gabriel Jesus in the 60th minute and another by Philippe Coutinho in the 86th.

Despite the draw, the Selecao remains top of Group A on goal difference.

Brazil will next face Peru on Saturday in Sao Paulo, while Venezuela will take on Bolivia in Belo Horizonte at the same time in the last group stage matches.