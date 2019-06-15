Brazil beats Bolivia in opening match of the Copa America 

A Neymar-less Brazil beat Bolivia on Friday in the opening match of the Copa America in Sao Paulo.

The Selecao prevailed over Bolivia 3:0 (0:0) to gain three points in the group phase of the tournament.

Philippe Coutinho scored on a penalty kick in the 50th minute. Coutinho used a header to score the next goal three minutes later.

Everton shot the third and final goal in the 85th minute. It was his first goal while playing for the national team.

The Copa America hosts lost Neymar to an ankle injury earlier this month.

Some 47,000 people turned out at Sao Paulo’s Morumbi stadium Friday for what O Globo newspaper called the most lucrative match in the history of Brazilian football.

The five-time world champions are hoping to make good after a stunning 7-1 semi-final defeat to Germany in their last home tournament, the 2014 World Cup.

Brazil will next face Venezuela on Tuesday.

World Cup hosts Qatar and Japan respectively are also taking part in the Copa America as guests.