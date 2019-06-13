Boris Johnson takes big lead; three drop from race to succeed May

Strong favourite Boris Johnson took a big lead in Thursday’s first round of voting by Conservative lawmakers on British Prime Minister Theresa May’s successor as party leader.

Johnson won 114 votes from the 313 Conservative lawmakers, far ahead of second-placed Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on 43, as three of the 10 candidates were eliminated under party rules.

Andrea Leadsom, Mark Harper and Esther McVey all attracted less than the minimum of 17 votes required to enter the next round of voting on Tuesday, the party said.

“Thank you to my friends and colleagues in the Conservative and Unionist Party for your support,” Brexit hardliner Johnson tweeted after the vote, using the party’s full name.

“I am delighted to win the first ballot, but we have a long way to go,” he wrote.

EU-friendly candidate Rory Stewart, an outsider who had been tipped to miss out on the second round, said his result of 19 votes was “amazing.”

“We’re getting some real momentum here. Thank you so, so much,” Stewart tweeted to his supporters.

“Let’s push this through to the end. It’s increasingly clear it’s me against Boris. And let’s win,” he said.

Hunt, like Stewart, is campaigning for support from Conservative centrists.

He said he was “delighted to come second today.”

“We face a crucial choice: who can negotiate some better choices than the bad ones we face,” Hunt tweeted.

“The stakes have rarely been higher for our country. This serious moment calls for a serious leader.”

Harper also thanked his supporters, vowing to continue to work for “a credible plan that delivers Brexit, keeps our promises and then takes our country forwards.”

The remaining seven candidates must secure the backing of 33 lawmakers in Tuesday’s second vote.

Voting will then continue next week until the candidates are whittled down to two.

The party’s reported 160,000 members will vote by post to decide the winner, with the result expected in the week beginning July 22.

The new Conservative leader is then expected to take over from May as prime minister.

May officially stepped down last week after failing to win parliamentary approval for the deal she negotiated for Britain to leave the European Union.