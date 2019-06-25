Bolton says US door is open to Iran for ‘real negotiations’

The United States remains ready to conduct negotiations with Iran, National Security Advisor John Bolton said Tuesday, after the White House imposed a new round of sanctions against Tehran.

Bolton said that despite the punitive measures, President Donald Trump “has held the door open for real negotiations. All Iran needs to do is walk through that open door.”

Bolton made his comments at the start of trilateral talks between US, Russian and Israeli security advisors in an unprecedented summit in Jerusalem, a main focus of which is expected to be Iran.

Iran is a “source of belligerence and aggression” in the Middle East, Bolton said.

“As we speak US diplomatic representatives are surging across the Middle East, seeking a path to peace. In response, Iran’s silence has been deafening.”

Iran’s provocations, he said, are an “an external manifestation of the central threat Iran poses,” referring to Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Last week Iran downed downed an unmanned US military spy drone. Washington also blames Tehran for attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman, a key oil shipping route.

Trump on Monday signed an executive order imposing what he called “hard-hitting” new sanctions, including on Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and high-ranking commanders of the Revolutionary Guards. The White House also said it planned to place sanctions against Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif.

Tehran on Tuesday mocked the sanctions and said they were closing off a diplomatic solution to resolving the brewing tensions.

“Sanctions against the country’s top leader are outrageous and a sign of mental retardation,” Iranian President Hassan Rowhani said.